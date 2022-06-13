Malaysia's Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz insists the downward pressure on the local currency and rising inflation that have led to certain food shortages are temporary.
But fisherman Azan Nazadin, for one, is not convinced.
Malaysia's Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz insists the downward pressure on the local currency and rising inflation that have led to certain food shortages are temporary.
But fisherman Azan Nazadin, for one, is not convinced.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 13, 2022, with the headline Food security crisis, soaring prices weighing on ordinary Malaysians. Subscribe