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Food poisoning cases in Vietnam spike, with 1,500 people ill, 10 deaths in first half of 2026

An increase in food poisoning incidents in Vietnam has prompted government action.

HANOI – Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra has ordered a tougher crackdown on food safety violations after the country recorded 58 food poisoning incidents in the first half of 2026 that sickened 1,573 people and killed 10.

The figure marks a jump of 23 food poisoning incidents from 2025 , or a rise of 66 per cent.

Chairing a meeting of the Central Interministerial Steering Committee on Food Safety on July 14 , Tra said 12 of those incidents occurred in school cafeterias, and that the number of people sickened had increased markedly.

“Schools are supposed to be the place where children get the most careful, thorough care. Violations there are putting their health at risk,” she said, calling for firm action on the issue in the months ahead.

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen said the ministry inspected 118,009 food establishments and found 5,695 – or 4.8 per cent – in violation in the first half of 2026 . Of those, 3,772 businesses were sanctioned, and 3,571 were fined a combined 20 billion dong (S$984,000).

Meanwhile, agricultural regulators separately inspected nearly 3,900 farm-input and agro-forestry-fishery businesses, fining 360 of them more than 8.8 billion dong.

Market surveillance forces, working with e-commerce platforms, also ordered the removal of 14,102 online shopfronts and 3,798 product listings tied to counterfeit health supplements, fake functional foods and substandard milk.

Despite the numbers, Tuyen said food safety standards remained fragile and still fell short of rising consumer expectations and export requirements. Value chain production links were still weak and food sold online remained hard to monitor because sellers and product origins were often difficult to trace, he added.

Tra credited the system with meeting many of the targets set since 2021, saying that the first half of 2026 brought “clear positive shifts”.

She pointed to marked improvement in public communication, which she said helped shift behaviour and raise awareness, alongside a more aggressive enforcement push with a real deterrent effect.

Particular praise was given to the Ministry of Public Security for cracking down on companies breaking food safety laws, with several enforcement metrics far outpacing those of 2025 – in some cases by more than 200 per cent.

Tra also credited the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s oversight of food advertising, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s regulation of e-commerce sales, and steady progress in streamlining food safety laws.

But she also flagged several problems still standing in the way, including continued difficulty in regulating food sales and advertising on e-commerce platforms and social media, as well as a shortage of staff and funding at the commune level that leaves local governments ill-equipped to manage food safety in their areas.

Tra urged ministries and agencies to treat food safety as a driver of economic development and a key factor in national competitiveness. It was not an issue for the Health Ministry alone, but a responsibility for the entire political system, she said.

As for dividing up responsibility, she said the central government should focus on building institutions, policy and strategy, while local governments handle implementation and day-to-day management, with provincial and commune-level chairs held primarily accountable.

Consumer trust should be the ultimate measure of success, according to Tra .

The government leader backed a proposal for a national communication campaign on food safety and called for scaling up grassroots self-management models, including a “whole population says no to unsafe food” push and a “5 Nos, 3 Clean, 3 Secure” household initiative, by folding them into existing national target programmes.

Tra also handed down a round of follow-up assignments.

The Health Ministry is to finish drafting a revised food safety law and propose a training programme for provincial- and commune-level officials; the Ministry of Justice and other agencies are to review related laws to clear bottlenecks; and the local authorities are to move aggressively to prevent further school poisoning incidents.

The Health Ministry and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment are to build a shared national food safety database tracking products from farm to table, while the Ministry of Finance is to help ensure commune-level governments have adequate annual budgets for basic oversight.

Tra also directed the Ministry of Public Security to intensify its crackdown on counterfeit, imitation and substandard goods, particularly food products, and told the Ministry of Health to focus inspections on schools, street food vendors and small food service operators in rural areas. VIETNAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK