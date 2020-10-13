Floods, rough seas kill 18 in Vietnam

Right: Vietnam's military rescuing stranded crew members at sea off Quang Tri province on Sunday. The country is frequently lashed by harsh weather in the rainy season. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The Imperial City of Hue partially submerged in floodwaters yesterday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCEPRESSE
Above: The Imperial City of Hue partially submerged in floodwaters yesterday.
Vietnam's military rescuing stranded crew members at sea off Quang Tri province on Sunday. The country is frequently lashed by harsh weather in the rainy season. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 min ago

HANOI - At least 18 people have died and more than a dozen are missing after floods submerged homes in central Vietnam and rough seas capsized fishing boats, the authorities said yesterday, as another storm threatened fresh downpours.

Images on state media showed entire villages under water in Quang Tri and Quang Nam, while murky floodwaters swept through the Imperial City of Hue and the tourist hot spot Hoi An over the weekend.

More than 100,000 homes have been submerged in the floods and nearly 46,000 people evacuated, the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority said.

The military staged a dramatic helicopter rescue of eight fishermen who had been swept away by rough seas off Quang Tri province.

Among the dead, however, are three fishermen, while three others are missing.

Vietnam is frequently lashed by harsh weather in the rainy season between June and November, with central coast areas most vulnerable.

The country is bracing itself for another storm rolling in from the South China Sea, with heavy rain again expected.

Some 132 people were reported dead or missing due to natural disasters in Vietnam last year, according to the General Statistics Office.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 13, 2020, with the headline 'Floods, rough seas kill 18 in Vietnam'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content