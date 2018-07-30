Floods leave at least 10 dead in Myanmar

BAGO (Myanmar) • Surging flood waters have killed at least 10 people and forced tens of thousands from their homes across swathes of Myanmar, a government official said yesterday as more heavy monsoon rain battered the region.

Vast areas of farmland completely submerged in muddy waters stretched to the horizon, with only the rooftops of some houses visible. Some stranded people were rescued by boat, while others waded through waist-deep water to escape, carrying children on their shoulders while trying to keep precious belongings out of the water.

"There have been 10 people killed by the floods," a Ministry of Social Welfare official said, adding that the figure included three soldiers whose deaths were confirmed yesterday. "There are more than 54,000 displaced people affected by the flooding," the official added.

Evacuation orders had been issued in several areas, while some 163 camps have been set up for displaced people in southern, eastern and central parts of the country.

The floods in Myanmar come as a particularly heavy monsoon continues to pummel the region, bringing downpours that contributed to the collapse of a dam last week in Laos, which left scores dead or missing.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE