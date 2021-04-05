Floods, landslides kill dozens in Indonesia and Timor Leste

JAKARTA • At least 44 people died after flash floods and landslides swept an island in Indonesia's easternmost province yesterday morning, rescue officials said, with the death toll expected to rise.

"There are 44 people dead with nine injured... and many are still under the mud," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati.

Hours before people woke to celebrate Easter Sunday, torrential rain unleashed flash floods in the Catholic-majority Flores Island.

Mud inundated homes while bridges and roads in the eastern end of the island were destroyed.

Heavy rain and strong waves are making it hard for rescuers to reach the remote and worst-hit area in East Flores regency.

"We are still documenting the total number of people injured," Mr Raditya said, adding that extreme weather is expected to continue this week.

In neighbouring Timor Leste, eight people were killed in a landslide on the outskirts of the capital, Dili, state news agency Tatoli reported.

"We are currently focusing on elderly victims, children and pregnant women to be taken to a safe place," it quoted Mr Joaquim Gusmao, the state secretary for civil protection, as saying. A two-year-old child was among the victims.

Power supplies were cut and the presidential palace was flooded as heavy rain and strong winds have lashed Dili since late on Saturday.

Social media posts showed collapsed buildings and vehicles submerged by flash floods.

Indonesia's weather agency said a tropical cyclone nearing the Savu Strait, between the southern part of Nusa Tenggara province and East Timor's north coast, could be packing yet more rain, waves and winds.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS