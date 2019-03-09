Floods hit Indonesian city

A deliveryman hauling cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas had to wade through murky floodwaters in Bojong Asih, in the Indonesian city of Bandung, as he went on his rounds yesterday.

Residents on the outskirts of Bandung have been forced to walk in chest-high water after recent torrential rain caused severe flooding in parts of Indonesia.

The heavy rain caused Java Island's Citarum River - dubbed "the world's dirtiest" - to overflow its banks. Indonesia's national disaster agency said yesterday that hundreds have been evacuated and two people have been killed as a result of the deluge.

