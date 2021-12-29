Floods expected in four Malaysian states from Dec 31

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) on Wednesday (Dec 29) predicted that floods will occur in four states in Peninsular Malaysia from Dec 31.

The four states are Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor.

The prediction comes after an advisory from the Malaysian Meteorological Department on Tuesday (Dec 28), which warned of continuous rain.

The DID predicted that flooding is expected in Kelantan starting Dec 31 at 8pm at Sungai Kelantan.

"It will involve several districts including Gua Musang, Kuala Krai, Jeli, Tanah Merah and Machang.

"Floods near Sungai Golok will involve the districts of Tanah Merah (Jenob) and Pasir Mas (Rantau Panjang) as well as the surrounding areas that are at risk," it said in a statement.

For Terengganu, floods are expected to start on Dec 31 at 8am near Sungai Besut involving the district of Besut.

"It might also affect those staying near Sungai Terengganu and the surrounding areas that are at risk of floods.

"Floods might start on Jan 1 at 8am in Pahang near Sungai Pahang involving the districts of Maran, Temerloh and Jerantut; Sungai Kuantan involving the district of Kuantan (Sg. Lembing); and Sungai Rompin involving the Rompin district as well as the surrounding areas that are at risk of flooding.

For Johor, the DID said floods might take place on Jan 1 at 8pm near Sungai Mersing involving the Mersing district and surrounding areas that are at risk of floods.

The department has advised residents in low-lying areas to take precautions and follow the authorities' instructions.