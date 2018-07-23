Floods and a heatwave kill dozens across Asia

It is blowing hot and cold literally in Asia as heavy rain, powerful winds and a heatwave struck parts of the continent and killed dozens of people.

Floods caused by heavy rain brought by tropical storm Son Tinh have killed at least 19 people since the storm made landfall in the northern coastal areas of Vietnam last Thursday, causing more than 15,000 houses to be damaged, swept away or submerged, according to the authorities.

In Japan and South Korea, a heatwave has led to at least 25 deaths, including a four-year-old girl in South Korea who was left inside a minibus for nearly seven hours. Some Japanese cities even saw temperatures soaring above 40 deg C last week.

In China, airlines were yesterday forced to cancel more than 600 flights due to depart from Shanghai after Typhoon Ampil hit the Chinese financial hub.

