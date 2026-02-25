Flooding spreads to Sabah’s south-west; over 1,000 people remain in shelters, 27 schools close

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU – Flooding in Sabah has shifted towards the south-western districts, affecting areas including Sook, Sipitang, Beaufort, Membakut and Tenom.

As at 4pm on Feb 25, rescue teams were still working to transport displaced residents to relief centres opened earlier in the day, while registration of evacuees continued.

Hundreds of villages, homes, vehicles and other properties are feared damaged, although the full extent of losses has yet to be determined. Road access to many affected areas has been nearly or completely cut off.

Some villagers were reported to have made early preparations, having remained vigilant following floods that struck other parts of the state earlier.

Last week, flooding hit the northern and eastern regions of Sabah, displacing more than 5,000 people in Pitas, Paitan, Kota Marudu, Sandakan and Beluran.

To date, more than 1,000 people remain at temporary shelters in Pitas, although all are expected to return home soon.

Earlier on Feb 25 , Sabah Education Department director Raisin Saidin said 27 schools across six districts remain closed due to flooding. Beaufort recorded the highest number, with 14 schools affected. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK