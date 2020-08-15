Flight warning issued as Mount Sinabung erupts again

Farmers harvesting onion crops as Mount Sinabung spewed volcanic ash during an eruption seen yesterday from Sukandebi village in Karo, Indonesia.

The volcano had erupted again on Thursday with a string of blasts that sent plumes of ash 2km into the sky, triggering an aviation warning and fears of lava flows.

The activity marked at least the eighth time that the rumbling volcano on Sumatra island has erupted in less than a week, although no injuries or major damage were reported.

The authorities issued a warning to planes flying near the volcano, whose last deadly eruption occurred in 2016.

The crater's alert status remained at the second-highest level.