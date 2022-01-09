Fleeing violence in Myanmar, thousands camp along Thai border river

THAI-MYANMAR BORDER • Thousands of Myanmar villagers are sheltering in makeshift tents alongside a river that borders Thailand, fearful of returning to homes which they said had been bombarded by military air strikes but reluctant to seek refuge across the frontier.

Heavy fighting between the Myanmar military, which seized power in a coup last year, and resistance fighters has killed or displaced thousands of civilians in this region and elsewhere.

Many have fled to Thailand, but poor conditions in its refugee camps have prompted some to return to the Myanmar side of the border, and human rights groups have called for more help for the displaced.

Reuters reporters on the Thai side of the Moei River on Friday saw about 2,000 men, women and children camping under tarpaulin on the opposite bank in four separate locations.

One woman from the camp, Ms Sabal Phyu, 42, had waded across the loosely patrolled border to collect donated food and bottled water, before returning to the Myanmar side of the river.

"Over there, we received good aid donations but it was very crowded and difficult to live. Here, we have more freedom," Ms Sabal Phyu told Reuters. She said she initially crossed into Thailand with her husband and four children but came back to the border area after being packed into an empty cattle barn with other refugees near the Thai town of Mae Sot.

About 8,000 Myanmar refugees are in temporary shelters in Thailand, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Asked about the camp conditions in Thailand, government spokesman Ratchada Dhanadirek said the country was "taking care of the refugees" and carrying out its duties "according to international human rights standards".

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Friday said it had not been granted access by the Thai government to the sites in Mae Sot where refugees are being hosted and also cannot access the Myanmar side of the border.

UNHCR has supplied mosquito nets, sleeping mats, blankets and facemasks to support the humanitarian response being led by the Thai authorities, spokesman Kasita Rochanakorn said.

Mr Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said Thailand needed to do more to support those displaced by fighting in Myanmar. "Thailand must recognise that their humanitarian obligations to refugees involve more than just allowing some food and medicine packages across the border," he said.