Flash floods hit several areas in Penang, Perlis after heavy rain

GEORGETOWN, Penang - The constant downpour on Malaysia's Penang island since 9pm on Saturday has caused water in the Pinang River to rise 2.5m above the danger level.

Penang welfare and environment committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said several homes in Kampung Naran and Kampung Masjid in Bayan Lepas, a town in southern Penang, were flooded.

But he said on Sunday that the water level was going down.

"While it is going down, there is still constant rain. For now there is no flooding on Jalan P Ramlee," he added.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a warning at 1.45am on Sunday of heavy rain until 6am in various parts of nearly every state in Malaysia.

Three areas in Kangar, a city in the northern state of Perlis, were also hit by flash floods following heavy rain since Saturday, reported Bernama news agency.

According to a Perlis Civil Defence Force (CDF) spokesman, the areas affected are Kampung Sentua, Kampung Seriab and Kampung Bakau.

"The Perlis CDF is monitoring the hot-spot areas and rivers in the state," he said when contacted on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall early on Sunday caused water levels at the Telaga Tujuh waterfall, located in the Machinchang Cambrian Geoforest Park on Langkawi island, to rise, leaving 44 people stranded.

A Langkawi police official said that the Langkawi Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at around 10.35am.

"We were informed that there are 44 people who are stranded at the Telaga Tujuh waterfall in Kedah.

"Rescue work is being carried out right now to bring them to safety," the official added on Sunday. Rescuers were seen in video footage helping people to cross the water using a cable for support.

They were wearing flotation vests for safety due to the strong current after the downpour. Policemen were also seen helping with the rescue operation.

Last Thursday, Caretaker Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin said that simulation exercises were being held to prepare for floods taking place during the country's coming 15th General Election.

Caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced the dissolution of Parliament on Oct 10, paving the way for polls to be held within 60 days.

This raised the possibility of the election being held during the annual monsoon season, when Malaysia regularly experiences floods.

