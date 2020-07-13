Flash floods hit five villages in Malaysia's Negeri Sembilan state

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's central Negeri Sembilan state was hit by flash floods after heavy rains on Monday (July 13), with 308 people in five villages affected, Bernama news agency reported.

The flooding was caused by the overflowing of river waters in four of the villages while a fifth village was inundated due to a poor drainage system, the Negeri Sembilan District Disaster Management Committee said in a statement.

The state's Fire and Rescue Department director Hamdan Ali told Bernama is prepared for the rainy season.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and if there is a need to evacuate, we will evacuate and deploy our personnel and equipment," he said.

The flooding followed heavy rains that hit southern Johor state late last month.

At that time, more than 1,200 people in five Johor districts were evacuated and placed in 18 flood relief centres.