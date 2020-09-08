Five Bersatu state lawmakers meet Johor's sultan to affirm they won't defect to another party

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Five Johor lawmakers from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) met Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar on Monday (Sept 7) evening, amid political speculation over the stability of the state's Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Permas assemblyman Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh said he and four other state legislators met the Johor ruler at the sultan's Rumah Singgahsana in Pelangi.

"The audience lasted for more than two hours, where we expressed our loyalty to Sultan Ibrahim and the present state government," he told The Star online news.

"Sultan Ibrahim was in a jovial mood throughout and gave us a lot of good advice," he said.

Datuk Seri Che Zakaria said he had requested the audience with the ruler, who is the titular head of state.

The assemblyman said the five lawmakers have no intention of leaving Bersatu, which is headed by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The others at the meeting with Sultan Ibrahim were Sedili assemblyman Rasman Ithnain, Johor Lama assemblyman Rosleli Jahari, Alwiyah Talib (Endau) and Mohd Izhar Ahmad (Larkin).

There is intense speculation in Johor about defections and a hung state assembly.

This came about after another Bersatu assemblyman, Datuk Osman Sapian, was seen rubbing shoulders with leaders of rival Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), set up by former premier Mahathir Mohamad.

The PN state government has 29 assemblymen on its side and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) opposition has 27.

PN's 29 seats in the 56-member state assembly consists of Umno with 14, Bersatu's 12, the Malaysian Indian Congress with two and one held by Parti Islam SeMalaysia.

PH's 27 seats are the 14 held by the Democratic Action Party, nine by Parti Amanah Negara and four held by Parti Keadilan Rakyat.

If Mr Osman were to become an independent assemblyman, or join up with Pejuang or a PH party, both PN and PH would have 28 seats each, resulting in a hung assembly.

This could mean that any vote on a Bill or motion on financial matters in the assembly would result in a logjam.

Still, Johor Speaker Suhaizan Kayat had indicated that he might be the tie-breaker in any vote in the assembly.

The state legislature will start a new session on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 68-year-old Mr Osman has played down his presence at a dinner held by Pejuang.

He said that he went to the event as he was invited, as many of those present were former Bersatu members.

"They wanted to know my position and felt sympathetic, while thanking me for being with them during the Slim by-election.

"They treated me to dinner and that's it, " he said through a WhatsApp message when contacted on Monday night.

The Bersatu disciplinary board has yet to decide whether it will haul up Mr Osman to question his political loyalty.