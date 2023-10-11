Five Malaysians trapped in West Bank, including a mum with three kids

PETALING JAYA - Five Malaysians – a woman, a mother and her three children – are currently in the West Bank, a conflict zone between Israeli forces and Palestinian group Hamas.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry in Wisma Putra said the Malaysian embassy in Amman, Jordan, is in constant contact with them.

“The Foreign Affairs Ministry advises anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of relatives or anyone in the conflict areas to contact the ministry to enable assistance to be provided,” said Wisma Putra in a statement on Wednesday.

Wisma Putra also advised those planning to travel to areas affected in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict to postpone their plans.

“Non-governmental organisations that still intend to travel to the affected areas are advised to refer their plans to the ministry first,” said Wisma Putra.

The ministry said Malaysia is deeply concerned over the increasing number of casualties and injuries to civilians in the conflict has that persisted since last Saturday.

“Malaysia strongly condemns Israel’s excessive bombardments of public areas, aside from its move to block basic supplies such as water, electricity and food,” said Wisma Putra.

Wisma Putra also commended the King’s decree and the unanimous resolution in Parliament to call for the United Nations Security Council and the international community to push for a stop to the ongoing violence.

Wisma Putra said that taking into account the critical situation presently, the international community, including the UN, should offer immediate humanitarian assistance such as basic supplies and medical support.

The ministry said it is currently in the process of channelling RM1 million (S$289,000) for early humanitarian contributions through the People’s Humanitarian Trust Account for Palestine or AAKRP, as announced by Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi on Monday.

Last Saturday, during the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack from Gaza, which saw a barrage of rockets being fired towards Israel and armed individuals breaching security barriers.

Israel retaliated with air strikes and military operations later that night, which have continued.

In Israel, deaths from Saturday’s shock cross-border assault by Hamas militants rose to 1,200, making it the deadliest attack in the nation’s 75-year history, while Gaza officials reported more than 900 people killed as Israel pounded the territory with air strikes.

Following the conflict, reports also stated that violence is surging in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which is currently seeing a rise in attacks by Jewish settlers in Palestinian villages. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK