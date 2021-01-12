Covid-19

Five Malaysian states to re-enter MCO

  • Published
    41 min ago

Malaysia will re-impose a movement control order (MCO) in five states and the federal territories as its Prime Minister said soaring coronavirus cases have pushed its hospitals to "breaking point". Social gatherings will be banned and dine-ins disallowed in those areas when the new measures kick in tomorrow.

