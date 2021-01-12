Malaysia will re-impose a movement control order (MCO) in five states and the federal territories as its Prime Minister said soaring coronavirus cases have pushed its hospitals to "breaking point". Social gatherings will be banned and dine-ins disallowed in those areas when the new measures kick in tomorrow.
Covid-19
Five Malaysian states to re-enter MCO
- Published41 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 12, 2021, with the headline 'Five Malaysian states to re-enter MCO'.