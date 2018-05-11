Five BN assemblymen in Sabah cross over to Warisan, could topple day-old government

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEW NETWORK) - Five assemblymen from Barisan Nasional (BN) in Sabah have crossed over to Parti Warisan Sabah on Friday (May 11), which could result in a change of the state government just a day after it was formed.

Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Musa Aman was sworn in as Chief Minister at 11.15pm on Thursday after claiming he has the majority to form the state government in the East Malaysia state.

BN won 29 state seats in the 60-strong Sabah assembly.

Warisan and its ally Pakatan Harapan have a total of 29 seats too.

The other two seats were won by STAR party.

Datuk Seri Musa was sworn in as Sabah's Chief Minister by the Governor after the two STAR assemblymen endorsed the BN leadership.

But Warisan said it now holds 34 of 60 state seats, and BN only 26, after the five crossovers.

The five assemblymen have followed Warisan chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal to inform Sabah's governor about the new majority at around 3pm.

According to legal sources, Mr Shafie will have to ask Mr Musa to resign as chief minister before he could make a bid for the post.

The sources said if Mr Musa refuses to resign, the State Assembly has to be convened where a vote of no confidence has to be tabled.

According to the sources, Mr Musa has the option of requesting the governor to dissolve the state assembly to call for snap elections.

But these sources say the discretion will be up to Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, as the titular head of government.

There is anticipation in Sabah that more BN assemblymen, comprising those from Umno and Parti Bersatu Sabah, could cross over to Warisan soon.