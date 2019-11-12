Fishermen find body of one of three missing divers

Indonesian fishermen yesterday found the body of one of three missing divers - a Singaporean and two Chinese nationals - in the waters near Lampung province in Sumatra.

National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) spokesman Yusuf Latief said the fishermen found the body, clad in a diving suit, along with diving equipment, around 12.8km from Bengkunat port in Pesisir Barat regency.

"When found, the face was hard to identify," Mr Yusuf told The Straits Times, adding that the body has been handed over to the DVI (disaster victim identification) team for forensic examination.

The body arrived at Halim Perdanakusuma airport in East Jakarta at around 5pm Jakarta time, and was transferred directly to Kramatjati police hospital.

The forensic investigation will help to identify the diver, said Mr Yusuf, who could not tell how long the process would take.

Last Saturday - a week into the search operation - Indonesian rescuers said they would extend the operation until today.

The search area has been progressively widened to cover an area of 1,800 sq nautical miles in the Sunda Strait between Sumatra and Java.

Mr Muhammad Zaenal Arifin, chief of the Banten chapter of Basarnas, told The Straits Times yesterday that the focus of search operations since Saturday has been near Mount Anak Krakatau, Sebesi Island and Sangiang Island, and coastal areas along Anyer beach and Tanjung Lesung beach.

After the body was found, the search concentrated on waters near Lampung, and this is expected to continue today, Mr Yusuf said.

"We have seen signs that the victims were carried... far from the location where they dived. Therefore, we are concentrating on waters west of Lampung," he said.

He added that the rescue team would decide today if the search operation would be extended again.

As of Saturday, the Indonesian rescue team comprised 180 people - including 19 divers - and four helicopters.

The missing trio were identified as Singaporean Wang Bing Yang and two Chinese nationals, Mr Qin Xue Tao and Mr Tian Yu.

They were among six foreigners who went diving in Indonesian waters on Nov 3, in two groups. Only one group returned to their base on Sangiang Island.

The island is in the Sunda Strait, which has strong undercurrents that in the past have carried divers away. It is also common for boats to capsize in the area.

On Sept 8 last year, Jakarta resident James Ade Ignatius Salaka was swept away by an unexpectedly strong undercurrent while diving off Sangiang Island. The 32-year-old man was later found dead.