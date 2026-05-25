Fisherman hospitalised after crocodile attack near Malaysia’s Port Dickson

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The victim managed to hold tightly to a nearby rock and eventually managed to break free from the crocodile’s jaws.

PORT DICKSON, Negeri Sembilan – A 62-year-old fisherman narrowly escaped death after surviving a crocodile attack at a river jetty near the Malaysian coastal town of Port Dickson early on May 25.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said the incident occurred around 4am local time, moments after the victim had cast his fishing net into the water.

“The victim was standing on the riverbank when the reptile suddenly lunged at him, dragging him into the river,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Alzafny said the startled victim managed to hold tightly to a nearby rock and eventually managed to break free from the crocodile’s jaws.

The victim sustained a broken left ankle, a fractured toe and multiple lacerations to both legs.

The victim remains hospitalised and is currently awaiting surgery for his injuries.

Deputy Commissioner Alzafny said the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) has launched a formal investigation into the incident.

He advised the public to avoid solitary activities near river estuaries and known crocodile habitats, particularly between dusk and dawn when the reptiles are most active. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK