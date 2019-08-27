Firemen battling forest fire in Johor's Iskandar Puteri

Malaysian firefighters are battling to extinguish a forest fire in Johor's Iskandar Puteri district that has caused two nearby schools to be closed.

The fire at Kampung Pekajang started burning last Friday. Dry weather and strong winds allowed the fire to spread, engulfing about 100ha of the forest.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department director Yahaya Madis said around 80 firemen had been fighting the fire, and since Sunday, they had extinguished the fire at 45 per cent of the area.

