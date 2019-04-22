Firefly makes inaugural Seletar landing

Malaysian airline Firefly made its inaugural landing at Seletar Airport at 10.50am yesterday, nearly five months after its services to Singapore were suspended.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the airport later, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said his Malaysian counterpart Anthony Loke's presence at Seletar signalled the "very strong bilateral relations between our two countries".

Mr Loke said the inaugural flight represented a significant milestone in enhancing bilateral cooperation. He also said a new landing system for Seletar Airport could be implemented in six to 12 months.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS