Firefighters, villagers unite as wildfires threaten Sumatran elephant habitat

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Sumatran elephant is classified as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

PALEMBANG, Indonesia – As wildfires sweep through South Sumatra in Indonesia, conservation officials, firefighters and local residents are racing to protect the elephants of the Padang Sugihan Wildlife Reserve in Banyuasin regency, working together to keep the animals safe as flames threaten their natural habitat.

For Suharto, who leads the firefighting team at the Jalur 21 Elephant Conservation Center inside the reserve, protecting the elephants and their food sources remains a top priority.