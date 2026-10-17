Firefighters, villagers unite as wildfires threaten Sumatran elephant habitat
- Wildfires in South Sumatra threaten the Padang Sugihan reserve, where firefighters, officials and villagers are working to protect Sumatran elephants and their food sources.
- Crews face major water shortages and peat fires that keep smouldering underground. Suharto said they must soak the land fully to stop the blaze.
- The reserve has lost about 2,300ha since August. The IUCN lists the Sumatran elephant as critically endangered, and experts say prevention must come first.
AI generated
PALEMBANG, Indonesia – As wildfires sweep through South Sumatra in Indonesia, conservation officials, firefighters and local residents are racing to protect the elephants of the Padang Sugihan Wildlife Reserve in Banyuasin regency, working together to keep the animals safe as flames threaten their natural habitat.
For Suharto, who leads the firefighting team at the Jalur 21 Elephant Conservation Center inside the reserve, protecting the elephants and their food sources remains a top priority.