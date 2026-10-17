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Firefighters, villagers unite as wildfires threaten Sumatran elephant habitat

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The Sumatran elephant is classified as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

The Sumatran elephant is classified as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Wildfires in South Sumatra threaten the Padang Sugihan reserve, where firefighters, officials and villagers are working to protect Sumatran elephants and their food sources.
  • Crews face major water shortages and peat fires that keep smouldering underground. Suharto said they must soak the land fully to stop the blaze.
  • The reserve has lost about 2,300ha since August. The IUCN lists the Sumatran elephant as critically endangered, and experts say prevention must come first.

AI generated

PALEMBANG, Indonesia – As wildfires sweep through South Sumatra in Indonesia, conservation officials, firefighters and local residents are racing to protect the elephants of the Padang Sugihan Wildlife Reserve in Banyuasin regency, working together to keep the animals safe as flames threaten their natural habitat.

For Suharto, who leads the firefighting team at the Jalur 21 Elephant Conservation Center inside the reserve, protecting the elephants and their food sources remains a top priority.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.