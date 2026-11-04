Fire-ravaged regions in Indonesia face rising flood threat

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The warning comes after months of drought and widespread forest and peatland fires, fuelled by prolonged dry conditions under the influence of El Nino.

JAKARTA – After months of battling forest and peatland fires, parts of Indonesia face another threat as damaged landscapes leave communities increasingly vulnerable to flooding ahead of the rainy season.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) on Nov 3 urged residents nationwide to prepare for hydrometeorological disasters, including flash floods and landslides, as parts of the country enter the rainy season.