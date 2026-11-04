Fire-ravaged regions in Indonesia face rising flood threat
- Indonesia’s fire-hit regions now face a higher flood risk as the rainy season starts, because burned land and damaged peatlands cannot absorb water well.
- BNPB warned of flash floods and landslides, while BMKG said rain will begin in most areas between November and December, with El Nino possibly delaying the peak.
- Experts and activists urged peatland restoration and corporate accountability, but doubts remain over whether the revived peatland agency has enough power and resources.
AI generated
JAKARTA – After months of battling forest and peatland fires, parts of Indonesia face another threat as damaged landscapes leave communities increasingly vulnerable to flooding ahead of the rainy season.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) on Nov 3 urged residents nationwide to prepare for hydrometeorological disasters, including flash floods and landslides, as parts of the country enter the rainy season.