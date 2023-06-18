Fire hits vessel off Tagbilaran City port in Philippines; 132 people rescued

CEBU CITY – All 132 passengers and crew members were rescued after a passenger vessel caught fire off the Tagbilaran City port in Bohol, Philippines, at dawn on Sunday.

Dr Anthony Damalerio, head of the Bohol Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer, said the MV Esperanza Star of KHO Shipping Lines sailed at 4pm on Saturday from Iligan City to Lazi, Siquijor, en route to its final destination in Tagbilaran City.

Fire, however, broke out at the vessel’s engine room at around 3.55am.

“All the 72 passengers, including children, and 60 crew members are all accounted for and safe,” said Dr Damalerio in a phone interview.

Some passengers swam towards the port while others were rescued by fishermen the area, Philippine Coast Guard personnel and crewmen from a Trans Asia vessel.

Dr Damalerio said the passengers were brought to at the second floor of the Tagbilaran City port building.

He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. THE PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK