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Fire destroys at least 60ha at Indonesia’s Mount Bromo park

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Firefighters battle a wildfire in the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park near Mount Bromo in Probolinggo, East Java province, on Aug 6. The authorities have closed parts of the park to tourists since Aug 3.

Firefighters battle a wildfire in the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park near Mount Bromo in Probolinggo, East Java province, on Aug 6. The authorities have closed parts of the park to tourists since Aug 3.

PHOTO: AFP

  • A fire has destroyed at least 60ha in Indonesia’s Mount Bromo national park since Aug 3.
  • The authorities are using fire trucks, water tanks and drones to fight the fire and identify hot spots.
  • Parts of the park are closed to tourists owing to the fire, which is worsened by steep terrain and strong winds.

AI generated

EAST JAVA - A fire has been raging in Indonesia’s Mount Bromo national park since the start of the week, destroying at least 60ha of land, the country’s disaster mitigation agency said on Aug 6.

The fire at Mount Bromo – one of several active volcanoes in Indonesia and popular with tourists – in the province of East Java has raged since Aug 3, the agency said.

The disaster authorities have dispatched a fire truck, a water tank and a drone to spray water and identify hot spots.

A steep contour of an active hot spot has made it harder for the authorities to extinguish the fire, the agency said, adding that heavy winds could spread the fire farther.

The cause of the fire and casualties are unclear.

Footage taken by Reuters as the fires burned showed charred land, greying foliage and significant tree damage.

The authorities have closed parts of the park to tourists since Aug 3, the agency said. REUTERS

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