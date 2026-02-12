Fire breaks out in Orang Asli village in Johor, damaging 30 houses

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The view of the fire from Sembawang Park at about 6.50am.

JOHOR BAHRU – A fire broke out at Kampung Orang Asli Teluk Jawa in Masai at around 6.30am on Feb 12.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre received an emergency call on the incident at 7.04am.

Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue station operation commander senior officer I Mohd Subri Mohd Isa said the operation team arrived at the scene, located 9km away, at 7.14am.

“The operation is ongoing to contain the fire which is raging in the wooden stilt houses along the coastal village at Jalan Dedaru 11,” he said in a statement.

He said 16 firefighters with two fire rapid tender vehicles and an emergency medical response services vehicle were involved in the operation

He added that the burned area is roughly 0.8ha in size with the Restoran Todak Orang Asli located not far from the affected area.

The restaurant overlooking Sembawang in Singapore is one of the most popular seafood places in Johor Bahru with locals as well as Singaporeans.

When contacted, the village head of Kampung Orang Asli Teluk Jawa, Tok Batin Awie, said the restaurant was spared in the fire.

“Two fire engines managed to arrive on time and manage to control the fire from spreading to the restaurant,” he said.

He said about 30 houses were damaged in the fire but fortunately 100 residents living in the houses were able to escape when the fire broke out at 6.30am. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK