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BANGKOK – Firefighters from at least five stations put out a blaze that swept through the tented clothing stalls at Pattavikorn Market in Bangkok’s Bueng Kum district before dawn on Nov 27.

Bangkok’s Rama 199 Radio Centre confirmed at 6.27am local time that the fire was out.

Pattavikorn Market, on Nawamin Road, is known for its second-hand clothing and other used goods. Clothes and other stock in the tented stalls fuelled the flames, allowing the fire to spread rapidly through that section of the market.

Bang Chan firefighters reached Pattavikorn Market 12 minutes after the alert.

5.03am – The 199 emergency hotline received a report of a fire inside Pattavikorn Market on Soi Nawamin 72, off Nawamin Road in Khlong Kum, Bueng Kum district.

5.15am – Firefighters from Bang Chan Fire and Rescue Station reached the market, found the fire burning fiercely and immediately turned their hoses on the flames.

5.35am – The Rama 199 Radio Centre reported that flames had engulfed the entire area of tented clothing stalls. Crews from Hua Mak, Bang Kapi, Lat Phrao and Bang Khen fire and rescue stations reinforced the Bang Chan team.

Disaster relief volunteers and rescue foundation teams also helped bring in water tankers as firefighters worked to keep the Pattavikorn Market blaze from reaching nearby shophouses and other properties.

Clothes and other stock in the tented stalls fuelled the flames, allowing the fire to spread rapidly through that section of the market. PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Bueng Kum district officials also set up a registration point for people affected by the fire at the Caltex petrol station next to Pattavikorn Market on Nawamin Road, according to the Rama 199 Radio Centre.

Bodindecha 2 suspends classes after 27 November fire at Pattavikorn Market while Bueng Kum district opened a registration point beside Bangkok’s Pattavikorn Market, where firefighters confirmed the blaze was out by 6.27am. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK