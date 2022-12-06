Fire at Malaysia’s finance ministry may be due to renovation work: Police

PUTRAJAYA - A fire broke out at Malaysia’s finance ministry headquarters in Putrajaya on Tuesday.

Sparks from nearby renovation works might have set a pile of papers ablaze, leading to the fire at a dumpsite on the ground floor of the finance ministry building, according to the police.

“The fire, which occurred at the ministry’s bulk waste storage area, was first noticed by an electrical maintenance staff member,” said Putrajaya Officer in Charge of Police District A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz.

“Workers tried to put out the fire on their own but to no avail,” he said.

Investigations revealed that the fire might have been caused by sparks from renovation works, he said.

“However, the real cause of the fire is still being investigated by the fire and rescue department.”

In a statement, the finance ministry said: “The fire was successfully put out by the fire and rescue department. The fire did not spread to other areas at the headquarters.

“There were no injuries or losses reported,” the ministry said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK