Fire at Bangkok mall kills 3

BANGKOK • A fire at a shopping centre in Bangkok killed three people and injured at least eight, said police yesterday, adding that firefighters had brought the blaze under control.

The Central World Complex, which includes a shopping mall and a hotel frequented by tourists, at Bangkok's busy Ratchaprasong intersection was evacuated, said operator Central Pattana.

Flames and smoke from the blaze at a document storage room on the eighth floor of the 55-storey hotel were visible from a distance, prompting many people to dash to the hotel's carpark in panic to get their cars out.

Pathum Wan Police Station was alerted to the fire at about 5.50pm local time (6.50pm Singapore time), but police officers, firefighters and water trucks found it difficult to get to the site due to heavy traffic.

The Central World shopping mall and Centara Grand@Central World hotel are situated in Bangkok's business district and are always crowded. The incident worsened the already heavy traffic at the intersection, which was also packed with bystanders.

Mr Pinit Arayasilapathorn, director of Pathum Wan district, said in a TV interview that the fire was brought under control quickly, but a staff member terrified by the blaze jumped out of the window and died.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said one person died at the scene, while two others were pronounced dead at a hospital. Two other employees suffered injuries.

Police said the cause of the fire was not known yet.

The hotel remained open but the shopping mall was temporarily closed, said operator Central Pattana.

Three killed in blaze at Bangkok's Central World complex

