Finance Minister's expected debut at next GE shows Umno seeking renewal

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz's expected debut for Umno at the next general election (GE) will set up the former banker as the poster boy, not just of the once-dominant party's push to regain Malaysia's richest state Selangor, but also a strategy of fielding fresh faces to challenge the perception of Barisan Nasional (BN) being a tired, old coalition.

After an unprecedented defeat at the 2018 polls ended six decades of uninterrupted rule, Umno has repeatedly offered candidates with better academic or professional qualifications at state polls.