Filipinos flock to churches for special pre-Christmas masses

As the bells of a big Catholic church just south of Manila began to toll at around 4am yesterday, thousands were already at the gates of the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help.

More than 2,000 worshippers eventually made it inside the church's cavernous hall and onto its sprawling grounds for the 4.30am mass.

Many more stood outside, behind its wrought-iron gates.

In normal times, the church can accommodate up to 10,000 devotees. But these are extraordinary times.

Across the Philippines, a predominantly Catholic archipelago, churches have begun holding pre-dawn masses - known as the "misa de gallo" or "mass of the rooster" - in the run-up to Christmas.

The masses will be held for nine straight days from yesterday, culminating in midnight mass on Christmas Eve.

When The Straits Times visited the National Shrine in Baclaran district, Paranaque city (also known as the Baclaran church), there was an abundance of caution following an uptick in coronavirus infections in recent weeks.

About 100 policemen and dozens of marshals moved among the crowd, making sure everyone had masks and face shields on, were at least a metre apart, and not touching or kissing the holy relics inside the church.

Those lucky enough to get a pew seat were spaced an arm's length from each other. Those outside stood on blue and green markings painted on the ground, in long lines akin to military formations.

As with other churches across the Philippines, the mass at the Baclaran church was also live-streamed for those who prefer to participate from their homes.

Although cases of Covid-19 here have retreated to below 1,500 a day, and the death rate has fallen to less than 2 per cent in recent weeks, experts said earlier this week that they were already seeing signs of an uptick in infections ahead of the holidays.

"There are indicators... that seem to show an uptick might already be starting," said Dr Guido David, head of the Octa Research Group run by state-owned University of the Philippines.

He added that the country could end the year with close to 500,000 cases.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque yesterday told reporters the R-naught figure in 12 cities in Metro Manila has inched past 1, suggesting a faster rate of infections.

The ministry has already told hospitals to set aside more beds for a possible surge in cases next month.

Despite the warnings and curbs, turnout for the year's first dawn mass was surprisingly strong.

"We were expecting less (of a crowd), but people came. Because of the pandemic, we thought... people would be discouraged," said Father Ino Cueto, 55, one of the priests who oversee the Baclaran church.

He said the pandemic had probably added an urgency among the people to turn to God.

"We still don't know when this (pandemic) will all end. So for now, all we have is our faith," he said.

Father Cueto said the dawn masses are also an opportunity for the Catholic church to pay tribute to front-line health workers.

"Our front liners are risking their lives for us. That is their Christmas gift to us, and we want to celebrate that. Many of our front liners have already lost their lives," said Father Cueto.

Attending dawn masses for nine straight days till Christmas Eve is a revered tradition here that dates back to when the Philippines was a colony of Spain in the 17th century.

Devotees try to attend every single mass with the hope that a special, personal request will be granted by Christmas Day.

For Ms Erica Palmos, that wish is simply to see herself, her family and friends stay safe and well.

"I just pray we all live through this pandemic, and everything goes back to normal soon," the 18-year-old said.