Filipinos brace themselves for impact of super typhoon

Residents at an evacuation centre in Quezon city, in suburban Manila, as Super Typhoon Noru, known locally as Karding, made landfall at 5.30pm in the Philippines on Sunday. Packing maximum sustained winds of 195kmh, Noru battered the heavily populated main island of Luzon with strong winds and heavy rain while millions of people living along its path were required to shelter at home. All schools and offices in Metro Manila and in seven other regions have been ordered to shut from Monday. Airlines have also cancelled flights, and all affected ports and rail lines have been shut.