Filipinos brace themselves for impact of super typhoon

Updated
Published
2 min ago

Residents at an evacuation centre in Quezon city, in suburban Manila, as Super Typhoon Noru, known locally as Karding, made landfall at 5.30pm in the Philippines on Sunday. Packing maximum sustained winds of 195kmh, Noru battered the heavily populated main island of Luzon with strong winds and heavy rain while millions of people living along its path were required to shelter at home. All schools and offices in Metro Manila and in seven other regions have been ordered to shut from Monday. Airlines have also cancelled flights, and all affected ports and rail lines have been shut. 

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 26, 2022, with the headline Filipinos brace themselves for impact of super typhoon. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top