Filipino bride says ‘I do’ – for wetter or worse

MANILA • A beaming bride defiantly marching up a flooded church aisle in the Philippines has won hearts as the country suffers a fresh bout of monsoon rain.

Ms Jobel Delos Angeles, 24, married the father of her two children last Saturday (Aug 11) as Tropical Storm Yagi and the south-west monsoon brought heavy flooding to the capital Manila and nearby areas, including their home province of Bulacan.

In a Facebook video shared over a thousand times, Ms Delos Angeles is all smiles as she walks through brown flood waters in a white gown and veil before her suited groom clad in flip-flops takes her to the altar.

“Even if it floods or it rains, nothing can stop me. You only get married once, will you postpone it? I was marrying the man I love,” Ms Delos Angeles said.

“My gown got wet and heavy but I told myself it was as if I was walking on a red carpet.”

Despite the storm, the weekend was cause for celebration. Ms Delos Angeles said she and her partner of seven years did not expect bad weather but never considered calling off their wedding even after flood waters entered the church in Hagonoy town.

It was a double ceremony, with their five-month-old daughter baptised at the same event, she added. Guests were photographed barefoot, including children who were afraid of slipping.

“We didn’t want a new schedule as we were already stressed out. Our hometown is really flood-prone,” Ms Delos Angeles added.

“No car wanted to take us to the church so I just took a boat. We didn’t expect so many people would still turn up, even the entourage.”

The bride’s aunt, Ms Teresa Bautista, posted the video of her niece, which has drawn comments from social media users hailing the event as the “wedding of the year”.

Ms Delos Angeles said she had no regrets.

“It is truly memorable. I am so happy. It shows the lesson that there are no ‘what ifs’.”

