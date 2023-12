AN GIANG PROVINCE, VIETNAM – Mr Le Hiep Phuoc takes measured steps on the rice field bunds, the same way he restrains himself when planting the crop.

He sows fewer seeds than his neighbours in Vietnam’s An Giang province to avoid stressing the soil. He doesn’t burn the rice stubble after harvest. He drains his field instead of keeping it flooded all year round as per convention. And when insects gobble up his plants, he calls an expert to assess the situation, instead of reaching for pesticide.