Fence-sitters to determine crucial Johor poll, says Muhyiddin

Muar - Former premier Muhyiddin Yassin believes the ground is shifting in Johor, the traditional stronghold of Umno, a rival to his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), with up to 40 per cent of voters in the state still undecided as the campaign for the closely watched state election enters its final days.

Saturday's (March 12) vote will be crucial not just as a barometer of Malaysia's political landscape and the timing of a general election (GE15) due in mid-2023, but Tan Sri Muhyiddin's bid to return to top office.

The Bersatu president is not just Johor-born and bred, he served as the state's chief minister for nearly 10 years, Member of Parliament and legislative assemblyman albeit when he was with Umno.

Now, he leads the Perikatan Nasional (PN) - comprising mainly of Bersatu and the Islamist Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) - and the pact together with the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition form the current government in Putrajaya. But the two are battling each other for the same seats in Johor.

Umno dissolved the Johor state legislature in January, a move insiders told The Straits Times was not just aimed at triggering an early general election if Umno did well, as some party heavyweights want, but also an attempt to inflict a heavy defeat on Mr Muhyiddin in his home state.

Bersatu was part of Pakatan Harapan (PH) when it won the 2018 General Election, handing BN its first defeat both in Johor and nationally after six decades of uninterrupted rule.

The southernmost state is also Umno's birthplace, raising the stakes in what could be the last poll in the country before GE15.

But Mr Muhyiddin remains confident there will not be a repeat of the Melaka poll in November, which saw BN sweep three-quarters of the seats in the state assembly. He believes that three-way contests played a part in the result, noting that BN secured just 38 per cent of the vote compared to PH's 36 per cent.

In Malaysia’s first past-the-post system, a small gap in percentage points can mean victory or defeat, or even a landslide.

"The fact that they won (in Melaka) is the arithmetic of politics. The percentage of Umno's vote is still similar, not even (a) 5 per cent increase," said Mr Muhyiddin in an interview on Wednesday (March 9).

He believes the result in Johor will be unlike that in Melaka.

Pointing to viral videos of Johor Umno figures pledging to support him, he claimed that "there is already a decline in support for BN".

"We have the data. People are shifting," he said.