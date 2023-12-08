TikTok offers Vietnam’s workers an escape from dead-end jobs and boost their earnings

BAC GIANG, Vietnam – Ms Vi Thi Anh spent half a decade doing monotonous low-paid work in industrial hubs near Vietnam’s capital Hanoi, assembling mobile phones for global electronics companies, including Samsung.

Then she discovered she could earn vastly more hawking food products to thousands of followers as one of the country’s growing cadre of TikTok live streamers.

Communist Vietnam’s supply of cheap labour has attracted some of the world’s top companies, but climbing salary expectations have enticed many young people to leap into the exploding business of social commerce – whether to boost their incomes or to extricate themselves from dead-end jobs.

Ms Anh, 23, said she earned just US$400 (S$535) a month in her “boring” factory job, barely enough to cover her rent and food, before she was laid off in 2021 thanks to falling orders from the West.

She found another factory job but soon “turned to full-time live streaming so I could earn more for my family”, she said, with the thick rice noodles she sells online laid out behind her to dry in the sun.

On her TikTok channel, which has over 350,000 followers and 15 million likes, orders fly in for the US$4 noodle packs made by her uncle.

“This pack of noodles is so colourful but completely safe and delicious,” Ms Anh tells her audience, pointing to red, yellow and purple bundles.

Between June and September 2023, more than 118,000 people, mostly in the garment and footwear sector, lost their jobs in Vietnam, according to official figures.

At her home in northern Bac Giang province, Ms Anh said, like her, workers fear “that if they are laid off, they have no way of earning a living”.

Live streaming, she said, offers a way to ease that worry.