Fears that Myanmar could become new Covid-19 epicentre

Worries are mounting that Myanmar could become the epicentre of a new Covid-19 explosion, as fresh conflict forces thousands of people to flee their towns and villages and live in jungles in remote border areas far from any healthcare system, in a country veering into collapse.

"Myanmar at this point is suffering from a double disaster or a double crisis," Dr Abhishek Rimal, a Kuala Lumpur-based regional emergency health coordinator for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told Asian Insider.