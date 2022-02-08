Fearing junta, Myanmar parents disown dissident children

YANGON • Every day for the past three months, an average of six or seven families in Myanmar have posted notices in the state-owned newspapers cutting ties with sons, daughters, nieces, nephews and grandchildren who have publicly opposed the ruling military junta.

The notices started to appear in such numbers in November after the army, which seized power from Myanmar's democratically elected government a year ago, announced it would take over properties of its opponents and arrest people giving shelter to protesters. Scores of raids on homes followed.

Former car salesman Lin Lin Bo Bo, who joined an armed group resisting military rule, was one of those disowned by his parents in about 570 notices. "We declare we have disowned Lin Lin Bo Bo because he never listened to his parents' will," said the notice posted by his parents San Win and Tin Tin Soe, in state-owned newspaper The Mirror in November.

Speaking to Reuters from a Thai border town where he is living after fleeing Myanmar, the 26-year-old said his mother had told him she was disowning him after soldiers came to their family home searching for him. A few days later, he said he cried as he read the notice in the paper.

"My comrades tried to reassure me it was inevitable for families to do that under pressure," he said. "But I was so heartbroken."

His parents declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Targeting families of opposition activists was a tactic used by Myanmar's military during unrest in 2007 and the late 1980s but has been used far more frequently since the Feb 1, 2021 coup, according to Ms Wai Hnin Pwint Thon, senior advocacy officer at rights group Burma Campaign UK, which uses the old name for the former British colony.

Publicly disowning family members goes back a long way in Myanmar's culture, said Ms Wai Hnin Pwint Thon. "Family members are scared to be implicated in crimes. They don't want to be arrested, they don't want to be in trouble."

A military spokesman did not respond to Reuters questions for this story.

Commenting on the notices in a news conference in November, military spokesman Zaw Min Tun said that people who made such declarations in newspapers could still be charged if found to be supporting opposition to the junta.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Myanmar, many of them young, took to the streets to protest against the coup a year ago. After a violent crackdown by the army, some protesters fled overseas or joined armed groups in remote parts of the country. Known as People's Defence Forces, these groups are broadly aligned with the deposed civilian government.

Over the past year, security forces have killed about 1,500 people, many of them demonstrators, and arrested nearly 12,000 people, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a monitoring group. The military has said those figures are exaggerated.

Journalist So Pyay Aung told Reuters he filmed riot police using batons and shields to break up protests, and live-streamed the video on the Democratic Voice of Burma, a news website. He was disowned by his father in November.

So Pyay Aung said he fears his split with his parents is permanent. "I don't even have a home to go back to after the revolution," he told Reuters. "I am so worried all the time because my parents are left under the military regime."

