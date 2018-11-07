Faulty airspeed indicator: Jakarta consults Boeing, US

JAKARTA/WASHINGTON • Indonesian accident investigators said an airspeed indicator of the Boeing 737 Max plane that crashed last week was damaged for its last four flights, but the US authorities responded cautiously to suggestions of fleet-wide checks.

The damage on the Lion Air jet that crashed into the sea, killing all 189 people on board, was revealed after data was downloaded from the plane's flight data recorder, Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) chief Soerjanto Tjahjono told reporters on Monday.

His agency was asking Boeing and the US authorities what action to take to prevent similar problems with this type of plane around the world, he added.

"We are formulating, with NTSB and Boeing, detailed inspections regarding the airspeed indicator," he said, referring to the US National Transportation Safety Board.

Mr Dan Elwell, acting administrator of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), said the FAA and NTSB had teams of experts in Indonesia at the government's request. "Any action the FAA would take regarding that incident would have to wait until we have findings," he said in Washington.

Indonesia has not formally requested fleet-wide checks on 737 Max jets, and there is none planned pending more data, a person familiar with the matter said, on condition of anonymity.

Investigators have not disclosed any reports of other airspeed failures on the aircraft. It was not immediately clear whether the problem with the crashed jet stemmed from a mechanical or maintenance issue.

"We don't know yet where the problem lies, what repair has been done, what their reference books are, what components have been removed," said Mr Nurcahyo Utomo, the KNKT sub-committee head for air accidents.

Safety experts say it is too early to determine the cause of the Oct 29 crash. The flight from Jakarta was heading to the tin-mining town of Pangkal Pinang. The authorities have yet to recover the cockpit voice recorder from the sea floor, just north-east of Jakarta, where the jet crashed 13 minutes into its flight.

Boeing declined to comment. The US manufacturer has delivered 219 737 Max jets to customers globally, its website shows, with 4,564 orders for jets yet to be delivered.

The Boeing 737 Max is a more fuel-efficient version of the manufacturer's popular single-aisle jet. The Lion Air crash was the first involving the type of plane, which airlines introduced into service last year.

Yesterday, hundreds of grieving relatives on board a pair of Indonesian navy vessels tossed bouquets and scattered flower petals into the Java Sea off the country's north coast where the jet crashed.

Search teams have filled some 164 body bags with remains found after the crash, but only 27 victims have been identified so far, police said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE