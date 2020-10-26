Fate of Malaysia's govt led by PM Muhyiddin to be discussed at key Umno meeting

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The fate of the Malaysian government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will depend on the decision made by the Umno supreme council at its meeting on Monday night (Oct 26).

The meeting of the party's top decision-making body has been scheduled for 8.30pm at its headquarters, and comes after Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmakers met earlier that same day at a meeting involving Umno MPs.

Umno, with 39 MPs, is the biggest party in the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia has 31 MPs in the 12-party PN alliance that has governed the country in the last eight months.

The PN will collapse should Umno or BN withdraw its support.

Earlier on Monday, Umno-led BN held a meeting involving its leaders, where they raised questions on whether BN would continue its support for PM Muhyiddin and whether snap elections should be held.

The other members of BN are the Malaysian Chinese Association (two MPs), Malaysian Indian Congress (one MP) and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (one MP).

Veteran Umno MP Razaleigh Hamzah, when met after the three-hour BN meeting which began at about 12.30pm, said many views were raised during the meeting including on Mr Muhyiddin's leadership.

"We discussed what is happening now. Views on Muhyiddin's leadership were also raised but all these will be discussed at the Umno supreme council meeting later tonight," he said.

Asked if Umno and Barisan would move en bloc, the stalwart Umno politician said: "Normally, this is how we move."

Another Umno leader, Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, said although calls for Mr Muhyiddin's resignation did not crop up during the BN meeting, several lawmakers had raised their views on a possibility of a snap election being called.

He said this stemmed from their unhappiness at how Umno had been treated by PM Muhyiddin with regard to the allocation of positions to Umno leaders under his administration.

"Among the loudest views is a call for a general election, but we are now facing problems due to Covid-19. However, some 30 countries have held their general elections amidst Covid-19, including New Zealand," he said.

He said the lawmakers also wanted to know how best to hold a snap election if the Covid-19 situation was brought under control.

Mr Zahidi then added that the majority of Umno lawmakers also voiced their agreement against working with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and Chinese-led opposition Democratic Action Party.

Former prime minister Najib Razak said that no decision was made at the afternoon meeting, as it was held to allow MPs from the BN coalition to raise their views.

"We only got the views of Barisan MPs on their stand and direction in which the party should take. Whatever it is, the final decision will be made by the supreme council later," he said.

The meetings followed a decision on Sunday by the Malaysian King that there was no need to declare a state of emergency in the country.

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah also reminded all politicians, particularly lawmakers, to immediately put a stop to all forms of politicking that could disrupt the stability of the country, adding that he had confidence in the current administration in dealing with Covid-19.