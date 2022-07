JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Indonesia will need to sharpen its diplomatic skills for the Group of 20 (G-20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting later this week to ensure productivity, experts have said, as 20 top diplomats from around the world descend on Bali to address several geopolitical concerns hindering global recovery efforts.

The Bali meeting is likely to become the first G-20 forum to constructively address the war in Ukraine.