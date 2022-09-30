Fast and furious no more? Bangkok's infamous No. 8 bus

BANGKOK - A "Pink Devil" roars down Bangkok's busy streets, furiously overtaking tuk-tuks, cars and motorbikes, narrowly avoiding a collision as it slows to allow passengers to scramble on before veering back into the capital's hectic traffic.

Welcome aboard the No. 8 bus.

Infamous in the Thai capital, the No. 8 route has spawned parody songs, viral TikToks, horrified YouTube videos and even a feature-length Fast & Furious-style film.

Now, the old-fashioned diesel buses are being phased out and replaced with cleaner electric models. But the hair-raising antics of the "Pink Devils", as Thais call them, mask the tough conditions for overworked drivers incentivised to complete their routes as fast as possible.

"It is a competition," said driver Aphisak Sodmui, who has helmed his "hot" bus - as the non-airconditioned, usually open-windowed models are known - for the past decade.

Roughly 60 such buses work the 30km route, charging passengers 10 baht (38 Singapore cents) going north-south - part of Bangkok's wider network that carries roughly 700,000 people a day.

A succession of high-profile No. 8 deaths in recent years have raised calls for reform, and now new firms are overhauling the system, promising an improved service and replacing the buses with electric vehicles.

But with a global ranking of ninth-highest in road fatalities, according to the World Health Organisation, Bangkok's new governor, Mr Chadchart Sittipunt, has a long journey ahead in his attempts to clean up the traffic-choked megalopolis.

And it does not look like the No. 8 will shake its reputation so easily - one of the newly inaugurated buses has already crashed, though no one was injured.

'Not frightening'

The problem, according to Thai transport expert Sumet Ongkittikul, lies with the private firms who lease the route concession from the central Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA). Under their management, drivers are given a share of the ticket sales for each journey, on top of their salaries.

"So it is very logical that each driver tries to rush to get as many passengers as possible," he explained. "Even within the company, the drivers are racing each other to get the passengers."

Mr Aphisak, the driver, supplements his daily wage of between 150 and 200 baht with 10 per cent of the daily ticket sales.

"We have to complete the route at least four times a day for us to have enough money to live," he said.