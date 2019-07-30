Family shamed online for taking items from Bali hotel

A video of a family from India trying to pilfer items from a Bali hotel has gone viral, with several netizens lamenting that their action could cast a negative light on other Indian tourists travelling to the Indonesian resort island.

In the video, posted by fellow Indian and Twitter user Hemanth last Saturday, the family members were seen shouting at two men, believed to be hotel staff.

One of the men is seen rummaging through their luggage and finding several items belonging to the hotel. The items included a bottle of liquid soap, towels, a mirror and a hairdryer.

"I will pay," one of the Indian men in the video is heard shouting shortly after.

One of the hotel staff replies: "I know you have a lot of money but this is no respect."

Bali police confirmed the incident in a Facebook post last Saturday, saying that it took place at The Royal Purnama hotel in Jalan Purnama Beach, Sukawati.

Bali police also said that a housekeeping manager saw the guests throwing items over the villa wall, and this prompted the staff to check their luggage.

The Facebook post added that a supervisor at the hotel recorded the video.

"After the items were found in their bags, the guests acknowledged their mistake and apologised.

"They returned everything they took, while also paying for stuff missing from the hotel room," the police said in the post.

In his post on Twitter, Mr Hemanth said: "Having lived in Indonesia and visited Bali, I can personally vouch for Indonesians being the gentlest, most respectful people I have met.

"They hold India and Indians in very high esteem and it's gut-wrenching to see us in such a compromised position."

He added that since Indians were now travelling extensively, a booklet on appropriate behaviour during international travel was necessary.

Many netizens in India criticised the family, while others pointed out that their actions were not representative of all Indian tourists.

Television host Mini Mathur tweeted: "The worst example of entitled Indian travellers who are a disgrace to the image of our country."

Another Twitter user, @Aaila_ GOGO, said: "What a shame... don't understand what they get by stealing hotel items if they can afford a holiday outside India."