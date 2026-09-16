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Families desperate for news as 129 still missing four days after capsize of ship in Indonesia’s Java Sea

Family members and relatives of victims of the Virgo Transport 8 passenger ferry wait at the port in Banjarmasin, Indonesia, on Sept 14.

BANJARMASIN, Indonesia - Desperation and frustration are growing among families of the 129 people still missing following the weekend capsizing of a ship in Indonesia’s Java Sea, as persistent heavy seas and bad weather continue to restrict search-and-rescue operations.

The Virgo Transport 8 was carrying 243 people on a 20-hour voyage from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan when it capsized in bad weather early on Sept 13.

On Sept 16, the official death toll stood at six people with 108 rescued and 129 unaccounted for, tallies that have not changed since Sept 13.

“I hope we would use our advanced military equipment, we buy them to help people, right? Or else what for? For war? We likely will not go to war,” said 37-year-old Fauzi, who has been waiting for news of seven family members, including his mother, who were on the ship.

Fauzi, who goes by one name, said that after four days of waiting at the rescue command centre in Banjarmasin for promised updates about the search, his hopes have begun to fade.

“We do not hope much but what we need is certainty,” he said.

The Coast Guard and Navy have been unable to launch underwater search-and-rescue operations because of waves of up to 2.5m and strong winds near the capsized vessel, I Putu Sudayana, the head of Banjarmasin’s rescue agency, told Reuters.

On Sept 16, six ships were deployed for a surface search, Putu said, along with helicopters and aircraft.

Maria Dethan, 21, has stayed in the command centre since it was set up, anxiously waiting for news of her brother Samuel.

“Every time I am about to eat, I always remember my brother because I believe he has been starving for days,” she told Reuters, saying she needed some certainty from authorities.

“I hope there will be clear information about my brother today,” she said. REUTERS