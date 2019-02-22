Fake news: Kim, Trump lookalikes commit to 'peace' ahead of Vietnam summit

HANOI (AFP) - Heavily bronzed and freshly coiffed, Donald Trump's doppelganger says he has come to Hanoi to meet with a Kim Jong Un lookalike to end North Korea's nuclear ambitions, and maybe play a bit of golf.
"We're working toward peace. Through negotiations, with dialogue, we want to help North Korea of course," said Trump impersonator Russell White, in a sharp suit and blue tie.
White and Kim impersonator Howard X are in Hanoi days before a meeting between the real leaders of the United States and North Korea, who will hold a second summit in the Vietnamese capital on Feb 27-28.
Though the agenda for the planned summit has not been released, Howard X says he has a few aims for his pow-wow with the fake Trump.
"Hopefully he can overlook all my nuclear missiles and lift the sanctions," said the full-time impersonator, who also visited Singapore ahead of the leaders' meeting last year.
The men have a few non-official agenda items this week too - maybe a massage parlour, a round of golf and hopefully a chance to try some of Hanoi's culinary delights.
Out of character, the pair say they can make good money as impersonators - as long as Kim and Trump are in the news.
"The good thing for Kim is he's always doing something interesting, also Trump," said Howard X, who charges a minimum of US$3,500 (S$4,736) for an appearance and says he once walked away with US$15,000 for a gig.
But the work can be burdensome.
Howard X says it takes him three hours to perfect the Kim look: carefully manicured hair, thick black glasses and suits from a top tailor in Hong Kong where he is based.
Though he's mastered the get-up, he's not entirely happy about it.
"Mr Kim please get a proper haircut, this sucks," he said, standing on the steps of Hanoi's colonial-era Opera House with black-clad bodyguards and a swarm of media.
As for White, it only takes him 20 minutes to bronze his face - excluding his under eyes - and gel his blonde hair to look like the man he says is doing a great job.
"You're doing a difficult job, keep up the good work, we're going to make America great again," the full-time, Canadian-born impersonator said.
The pair say they are looking for a few more impersonators to complete their band of "tyrants", calling for any lookalikes of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping or Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to come forward.