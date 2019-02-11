Fake-degree scandal in PH coalition grows

Two Malaysian government ministers, one deputy minister and two other top state officials, all from the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, have been accused of having fake educational qualifications.

They are Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Yahya, Johor Menteri Besar Osman Sapian and Perak executive councillor Paul Yong Choo Kiong.

The scandal is particularly embarrassing as the PH has always prided itself as a government of high integrity.

While in opposition previously, it called out several leaders from the then ruling Barisan Nasional coalition - including former deputy foreign minister A. Kohilan Pillay and former deputy foreign minister Richard Riot Jaem - for allegedly possessing credentials from dubious educational institutions.

The revelation over Datuk Marzuki's academic qualifications led the public to independently check up on other PH leaders.

Mr Marzuki, who claimed he had a degree from Britain's University of Cambridge via a distance learning programme, admitted last Wednesday that it was actually from Cambridge International University, a suspected degree mill in the United States.

