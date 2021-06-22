Failure to reconvene Malaysian Parliament a sign of disloyalty: Umno

PETALING JAYA • Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday said Malaysia's government must reconvene Parliament within two weeks after last week's royal statement calling for lawmakers to meet "as soon as possible".

Zahid said his party - the biggest in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government - fully supported the views of the Malay rulers calling for Parliament, which last held proceedings on Dec 17, to reconvene.

"The failure of the government to carry out those views can be considered as disloyalty and showing disrespect towards the Malay royal institutions," he said.

Zahid said that similar to what has been expressed to Malaysia's king, Umno is of the view that Parliament is important in raising various issues and hopes of the people facing difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that it can also ensure accountability in government administrative matters.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said a committee had been formed to facilitate the sitting of Parliament. He had earlier been criticised for suggesting that Parliament can sit only in September or October.

Last week, the king called for Parliament to be reconvened as soon as possible. Istana Negara's comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said that Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah conveyed this after considering all the views presented by the political leaders, the special independent committee on emergency and experts as well as government agencies.

The Malay rulers had also said that there is no need to continue with the state of emergency - triggered by the coronavirus outbreak - beyond Aug 1.

While the country remains in a state of political uncertainty, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said there is a movement to collect statutory declarations (SDs) from lawmakers in order to form a new government.

However, he added that he had not been approached by those behind the movement.

"I have heard about them (the SDs). I do not deny their existence. There are indeed such efforts... but some colleagues and I have not been approached to sign anything," Mr Maslan said in an interview with The Malaysia Post on Sunday.

At its general assembly in March, Umno gave its supreme council the mandate to withdraw support for the PN government at any time it sees fit. Umno has 14 ministers and deputy ministers in the Cabinet.

Zahid had said this was the indication the party leadership received from the general assembly if a general election was not forthcoming.

The Umno president also said that once at least 80 per cent of the population has been vaccinated against Covid-19, there should be no reason not to hold a general election to obtain a fresh mandate.

On Umno's own elections, Mr Maslan said any decision on when they will be held will also be based on the advice of the Registrar of Societies, National Security Council and Health Ministry.

Umno's elections are held every three years, with the last one on June 30, 2018. The current term of Umno's office bearers is set to expire this June 30.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK