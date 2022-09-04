Eyeing PM post by 2050, Malaysia's PAS to focus on bagging 40 seats in general election

ALOR SETAR - Malaysia's Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) will focus its general election strategy and resources on 80 chosen seats, hoping to win at least 40 and start it down the path to having a prime minister from the party by 2050.

Its election director Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said this would be a better strategy than the previous election, when it stood in 155 parliamentary seats but won only 18.

"This (focus) will help us maximise our resources, especially efficient use of finances, with a winning chance in 40 seats," Datuk Seri Sanusi said in his closing speech at the party's 68th Muktamar here on Sunday.

"The 30-year plan is to have a PAS prime minister in 2050. At present, with 18 seats we have three ministers and eight deputy ministers, and with 40 seats we will be able to realise our plan."

Sanusi said the party's general election candidates will be the cream of the crop.

"There will be no boycott of candidates by those not selected, as there is a need for political maturity," he added.

During a visit to the media camp, he reiterated that rather than spending money on contesting seats, the funds would be better utilised by buying new media equipment for members.

"We want to equip all members and branches with cameras and other gear to disseminate the good deeds of the party," he said.

"The party is not made up of billionaires... The money is from members, so it's better (if we use it to concentrate) on 80 seats." THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK