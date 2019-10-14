Extra m-cycle lanes won't ease Causeway jams, say Malaysians

JOHOR BARU • Johoreans are sceptical that the 50 additional motorcycle lanes at the Causeway and the Second Link, announced in Malaysia's budget 2020, will make a big impact to ease congestion.

Technician K. Sushtendran, 40, said he welcomed the government's announcement, but believed the effect would not be significant.

"Hundreds of motorcyclists cross both the Causeway and Second Link every day. I do not think that an extra 50 lanes will make any difference. It may help to reduce a bit of the congestion, but the problem will still remain," he said. "The more urgent thing to look into is ensuring there are enough officers to man the counters."

Private security officer K. Visvam, 38, said that the main cause of the congestion is the heavy presence of other vehicles, such as cars, lorries and buses.

Tabling the budget last Friday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government would invest RM85 million (S$27.9 million) in enhancing vehicle and traffic flow through the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex.

Mr Lim said an additional 50 counters will be opened for motorcyclists, and the Immigration and PLUS counters streamlined.

Currently, there are 100 motorcycle lanes at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar CIQ and another 50 lanes at Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar at the Second Link.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK