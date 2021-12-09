Malaysia VTL

Extra Covid-19 tests after arrival

Malaysia has announced that those using the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) by air and land, among other travel schemes, must undergo additional Covid-19 tests for six days after arriving in the country. The new requirement will also apply to travellers from Singapore.

